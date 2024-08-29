Legend says Matt Hardy was wrong to spoil WWE match result online

Matt Hardy faced Kane in a "Till Death Do Us Part" Match at WWE SummerSlam 2004. In a recent podcast episode, veteran commentator Jim Ross addressed a controversial post that Hardy made online in the build-up to the event.

Before the days of social media, the WWE legend created a buzz on the internet by creating a website. Ahead of SummerSlam 2004, he wrote that the match would be his last for a long time because he needed knee surgery.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross told host Conrad Thompson that Hardy was wrong to disclose that information. By doing so, he made it extremely obvious that Kane was going to win the match.

"Well, it certainly was a teachable moment because they [wrestlers] learned what to do and what not to do, and Matt s**t the bed on that decision, on that deal, and I think the world of the Hardys. God almighty, I hired them," Ross said. [53:36 – 53:48]

Matt Hardy did not wrestle again for almost a year after the event. During that time, he received his release from WWE.

Jim Ross explains why Matt Hardy's mistake was so bad

As part of the SummerSlam 2004 match stipulation, WWE Hall of Famer, Lita had to marry the winner. That meant fans not only knew the result of Kane vs. Matt Hardy before the show but the storyline direction had also been given away.

Jim Ross understands why Hardy wanted to get fans talking, but he still thinks the details of his knee surgery should have remained private.

"It just made common sense. He's trying to get a scoop, trying to get hits. Whatever you call that damn thing. But it was the wrong place, wrong time to provide that information. It may have been good for a few minutes on his website, but all in all it was a mistake to reveal that info. If you think about it, it just doesn't make any sense. Like you said, Conrad, he's revealing the finish of the match." [53:59 – 54:29]

The SummerSlam 2004 match lasted six minutes and ended with Kane pinning Hardy after a middle-rope Chokeslam. A week later, The Big Red Machine Chokeslammed his rival off the stage area to write him off television.

