Hall of Famer says he only trusted Triple H and one other person in WWE

D-Von Dudley has revealed that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were the only two people he trusted during his first run with WWE.

Along with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von worked for WWE between 1999 and 2005 after initially making his name in ECW. The Dudley Boyz returned to the company for another one-year run in 2015 before D-Von transitioned into a producer role.

The 2018 Hall of Famer received a phone call from McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, after he suffered a stroke in 2019. Speaking on his Table Talk podcast, D-Von disclosed some of the kind words that were exchanged during the call:

“Even when I had my stroke and Stephanie called me, I told Stephanie, ‘There was a lot of people back then, I only trusted two people, and that was you and Hunter.’ And she said, ‘Thank you, D-Von.’ Because those two really had my back back then. They were the only two I knew for certain if they told me something, it was gonna happen.” [48:46-49:09]

D-Von added that Triple H was the person who asked him to become a producer in 2016. The 49-year-old still works in that role, but he recently took a break after undergoing back surgery.

D-Von Dudley underwent surgery in February to repair multiple back issues that he sustained during his legendary wrestling career.

Earlier this month, the nine-time WWE Tag Team Champion provided fans with an update on his health:

“My back is doing phenomenal. I went from a walker to a cane and now I’m not even using a cane now. So I have my back brace, which is great," said D-Von.

The producer was originally supposed to receive surgery on the L4 and L5 segments of his spine. However, doctors also decided to operate on the L6 segment, which increased the surgery from two hours to seven hours.

