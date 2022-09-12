Legend says Vince McMahon kept WWE idea a secret before rehiring him (Exclusive)

Ted DiBiase Sr. has disclosed details about an interesting conversation he had with Vince McMahon before returning to WWE.

DiBiase previously worked for WWE in 1979 before appearing in All Japan Pro Wrestling and Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. He re-signed with WWE in 1987 after learning that McMahon had a gimmick idea for him.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DiBiase explained how the then-WWE Chairman spoke cryptically about his character:

“I got that call from Vince. I went up there. It’s funny, the first trip up there he just told me, ‘Look, Ted, your mic skills are great, you’re great in the ring, you’re the total package, and I have an idea. It’s my idea, it’s fresh, it’s new. There’s a lot of things in wrestling that have been done over and over and over, but this is fresh and new.’” [3:13-3:42]

DiBiase was keen to find out more details about the plans for his on-screen role. However, McMahon only agreed to tell him on the condition that he joined the company:

“He says, ‘But here’s the deal: I can’t tell you what it is unless you agree to come on board because I don’t wanna give away a great idea and then you go somewhere else and do it,’” DiBiase added. “I don’t know why, but I was hesitant. I said, ‘Well, I need to think about that, talk it over with my wife.’ He says, ‘Okay, great.’” [3:42-4:06]

Watch the video above to hear DiBiase’s message for Vince McMahon following the 77-year-old’s recent retirement.

Vince McMahon turned Ted DiBiase Sr. into The Million Dollar Man in WWE

After initially returning to WWE as a babyface, Ted DiBiase Sr. became known as the villainous Million Dollar Man on the June 27, 1987, episode of Superstars.

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Ted DiBiase reuniting with Shawn, the kid he infamously kicked the basketball away from in 1987! Ted DiBiase reuniting with Shawn, the kid he infamously kicked the basketball away from in 1987! https://t.co/iYLKEjWzjq

The Hall of Famer’s arrogant character bragged about his wealth and ordered his bodyguard, Virgil, to carry out tasks. He also mocked fans, such as the time when he promised to give a boy $500 if he bounced a basketball 15 times consecutively. The boy looked set to earn the cash before DiBiase kicked the ball away with one bounce to go.

The 68-year-old aligned with several high-profile wrestlers throughout his career, most notably Andre the Giant. As a singles competitor, he won the 1988 King of the Ring tournament and headlined WrestleMania IV against Macho Man Randy Savage.

What are your memories of The Million Dollar Man? Let us know in the comments section.

