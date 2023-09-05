Legend who secretly re-signed with WWE last year reportedly spotted 

There have been rumors about a major WWE signing. Although the promotion has halted or significantly slowed down the number of signings since the Endeavor takeover, a legend who has reportedly re-signed with the company was spotted in Orlando - the home of the Performance Center and NXT.

According to previous reports, legend Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain re-signed with the company last year but haven't been utilized. They are rumored to be returning to NXT, where they started and had success as NXT Tag Team Champions.

While PWInsider first reported it, it was confirmed on Fightful Select that Paul Ellering was spotted in Orlando.

It will be interesting to see how The Authors of Pain are handled this time. When they debuted on the main roster in 2018, they immediately ditched Paul Ellering, a highly criticized decision.

However, a new WWE Creative regime could make a massive difference in dealing with them. Their last major run together saw them play the role of Seth Rollins' enforcers as he turned heel in 2019.

