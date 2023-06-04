Legend suddenly appears at wrestling event while apparently in the middle of a WWE feud; she was "injured" less than 2 months ago

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a sudden appearance at an indie wrestling event recently. Although she was "injured" in a backstage attack on the April 10 edition of RAW, the star already seems to be making her way in the indies.

Lita was apparently involved in a storyline with Becky Lynch when she was found backstage "injured" after a mysterious attack. With Trish Stratus soon turning on Becky Lynch, it was clear that Stratus was probably the one responsible for the attack.

Since that time, Stratus and Lynch have been involved in a feud together, but there has been no sign of Lita, and it's not clear where she's been. However, with Zoey Stark partnering with Stratus, it's been assumed that Lita will return to support Becky Lynch.

Now, it appears that she might not be coming back for that storyline immediately, as just a day back, she made an appearance at the Hoodslam wrestling promotion.

Lita appeared quite suddenly, taking the crowd by surprise. She attacked Jack Cartwheel, hitting him in the nether regions with a kick after doing a cartwheel to mock his shtick. She helped indie star Dark Sheik in her match against Cartwheel.

It should be noted that this does not mean she won't appear in WWE again, but it's rare that wrestlers are allowed to appear for indie promotions in the middle of a storyline.

