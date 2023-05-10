Legend was surprised to see Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar headline WWE Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

Savio Vega was surprised to see Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's match headline WWE Backlash 2023 over Damian Priest and Bad Bunny's Street Fight.

Priest and Bunny brought the house down with their Street Fight, with the Puerto Rican crowd cheering at the top of their lungs. From Bad Bunny's entrance to the cameos by Carlito and Savio Vega, the match was loaded with awe-inspiring moments that will remain fresh in fans' minds for a long time.

However, what perplexed many viewers was the fact that WWE didn't book the bout to headline the show. Going by the celebratory atmosphere after Bad Bunny won, it would have been the perfect way to cap off the night. Though Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes had a worthy closing match, it didn't generate the kind of crowd reactions the Street Fight between Priest and Bunny did.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega agreed that Bad Bunny and Damain Priest should have been the closing bout of the show.

"Oh yes, we talked about that before the match. When I arrived and looked at the paper, I was like, 'You guys going number five? I thought you were going last.' They were like, 'It's just business. That's okay, let's do it.' Anyway, that doesn't change the game; just go out there and be the best match of the night," said Savio Vega. [15:51 - 16:16]

Savio Vega on how his WWE Backlash 2023 appearance materialized

In a recent interview, Savio Vega spilled the beans on how his latest WWE appearance came to be. The wrestling legend disclosed that it was none other than Damian Priest and Bad Bunny who got in touch with him to appear at Backlash 2023. He added that both Priest and Bunny were fans of him.

"They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. They’re both fans of me, I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker," said Savio Vega.

It remains to be seen if we get to see Savio Vega appear more often on WWE's programming going forward.

