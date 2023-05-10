58-year-old legend credits Bad Bunny and Damian Priest for his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash

A wrestling legend credited Bad Bunny and Damian Priest for his appearance during their Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Bad Bunny competed in a Street Fight this past Saturday night in Puerto Rico. Wrestling legends Savio Vega and Carlito showed up during the match to even the odds against The Judgment Day. The popular musician was able to defeat Priest after connecting with a Destroyer for the pinfall victory.

Speaking to Tom Cambell of Cultaholic, Savio Vega disclosed that Bad Bunny and Damian Priest were big fans of his. He added that it was they who asked him to be a part of the premium live event in Puerto Rico:

"They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. They’re both fans of me, I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker," said Savio Vega.

He noted that it all came together after WWE Backlash would take place in Puerto Rico and he was excited to be a part of it:

"The dream came true, and then the rest was to put the puzzle together. Soon that happened, the company called me and [asked] if I’m interested to be part of it. I said, ‘Why not? Yes, let’s do it.’ They said, ‘Carlito’s gonna be in town.’ I said, ‘Bring him down too. That’s good.’ It was great," added Vega. [H/T: Fightful]

FAR @FAR5222 THE GREATEST 4 MINUTES WWE HAS PRODUCED IN YEARS CARLITO AND SAVIO VEGA ALL IN ONE THIS IS MADNESS, I LOVE IT. #WWEBacklash THE GREATEST 4 MINUTES WWE HAS PRODUCED IN YEARS CARLITO AND SAVIO VEGA ALL IN ONE THIS IS MADNESS, I LOVE IT. #WWEBacklash https://t.co/WTQWuhbBcD

Savio Vega on his experience at WWE Backlash

The crowd in Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash was one of the liveliest the company has had in some time. They gave Savio a tremendous reaction when he came to the ring.

During his conversation with Cultaholic, the 58-year-old said that the experience at WWE Backlash was even better than expected. The crew claimed that the crowd reaction during his appearance was the loudest of the night:

"That was incredible. That was so... I don’t know how to describe it. We know, of course, the fans in Puerto Rico will have a good reaction. The [pop] when they see my face next to Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny, my god. I was in shock, to be honest. I was like, wow. The biggest pop of the night, that’s what the crew says," added Vega. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE @WWE



The LWO is here to celebrate! What a win for Bad Bunny in the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash The LWO is here to celebrate! What a win for Bad Bunny in the San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!The LWO is here to celebrate! https://t.co/ZROqPNIadf

Bad Bunny once again proved that he is very capable in the ring by defeating Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. It will be fascinating to see who the 29-year-old recording artist will battle next when he returns to the company.

Did you enjoy the Street Fight at the premium live event? Sound off in the comments section below.

