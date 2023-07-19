Legend thinks Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been the best wrestler of 2023 so far (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes Intercontinental Champion and RAW Superstar Gunther has been the best male wrestler of the year so far.

The Ring General recently surpassed 400 days with the coveted IC Title. Since winning it from Ricochet back in June 2022, Gunther has been on a tear. From Sheamus to Rey Mysterio to Braun Strowman, and many others, the 35-year-old has put down everyone in his path. Not only has he been a dominant champion, but his in-ring output has also drawn raves from fans and critics alike.

On the latest episode of Sportkeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, host Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter discussed who has been the best male wrestler of 2023. Both agreed that Gunther has had a tremendous run this year.

"Me too, that's exactly what I was gonna say," said Bill Apter. [16:54 - 16:58]

Gunther is gearing up for a match against Drew McIntyre

While The Imperium leader has had a spectacular run with the IC Championship, it could potentially end at Drew McIntyre's hands.

The Scottish Warrior returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023, where he instantly made his intentions about chasing the IC Title clear. Gunther and McIntyre have come face to face on RAW in recent weeks, and it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before a SummerSlam 2023 match between them is made official.

The two shared a ring earlier during the triple-threat match for the IC Championship at WrestleMania 39, featuring Sheamus. While The Ring General came up victorious then, Drew McIntyre has considerable momentum behind him to take down the former and capture the gold.

