Legend thinks WWE could host a special show to honor Jerry "The King" Lawler (Exclusive)

Bill Apter thinks WWE could present a special show as a tribute to Jerry Lawler after the Hall of Famer makes a recovery from his health setbacks.

Lawler suffered a stroke in February earlier this year and was soon rushed to a hospital in Florida. Though he was later discharged, the road to recovery has been slow and grueling. Dutch Mantell recently revealed that while the 73-year-old legend was much better than before, he still had issues with his speech.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that he could see WWE presenting a special show from Memphis for Lawler. The veteran journalist added once the legendary commentator recovers from his health battles, fans could witness a "Jerry Lawler Night" take place.

Bill Apter thinks Jerry Lawler could himself show up at the event to wave at the fans in attendance cheering for him.

"But keep in mind, keep this in mind; the new company is not gonna be controlling what goes down at the wrestling end in terms of booking and doing things. And I think when he's ready, whether it's before the acquisition or afterward, they are gonna have a Jerry night in Memphis, and they'll have Jerry Lawler come back to the ring and waving to the fans and having a The Jerry Lawler night," said Bill Apter. [12:13 - 12:45]

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter had spoken to WWE legend Jerry Lawler just days before he suffered a stroke

On The Wrestling Time Machine podcast in February following Jerry Lawler's stroke, Bill Apter revealed he had spoken to him just a day before the incident. Apter added both he and Jerry Lawler were big nerds about Universal Monsters.

"Well, I got a call from one of my inside people at 8:30 this morning that he was found outside his home, unconscious, and that he was rushed to the hospital. The reports that were initially given said he had a stroke. Now I have read some other reports which say it may have just been a blood clot. It's just terrible because I just spoke to him a day and a half, two days ago. He and I loved and still follow the Universal Monsters. We are big horror movie buffs," said Bill Apter.

The Pro Wrestling World @The_PWW UPDATE: Jerry Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery. He reportedly started exhibiting symptoms last night, at which point he began to lose feeling of the right side of his body & slurring his speech. He is now able to speak a few words at a time. Speedy recovery King UPDATE: Jerry Lawler had successful carotid artery surgery. He reportedly started exhibiting symptoms last night, at which point he began to lose feeling of the right side of his body & slurring his speech. He is now able to speak a few words at a time. Speedy recovery King 💪 https://t.co/bmgJijLyws

Fans are hoping for Jerry Lawler's recovery and wish to see him back on WWE's programming in any form, be it a cameo appearance.

What do you make of WWE possibly hosting a special night to honor Jerry Lawler? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes