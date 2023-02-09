"Spoke to him a day and a half, two days ago" - Veteran opens up about WWE legend Jerry Lawler's health scare (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has opened up about WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's recent health scare after he was hospitalized following a suspected stroke.

Though initial reports suggested that Lawler's condition was "very serious," Dutch Mantell and Apter provided positive updates, saying he was on the road to recovery. Later, Bill Apter cleared that Lawler didn't suffer a stroke but had an issue with his carotid artery, following which surgery was performed.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter revealed that he spoke to Jerry Lawler just two days before the incident. The veteran journalist disclosed that he and Lawler were big fans of Universal Monsters like Frankenstein and often discussed the same.

"Well, I got a call from one of my inside people at 8:30 this morning that he was found outside his home, unconscious, and that he was rushed to the hospital. The reports that were initially given said he had a stroke. Now I have read some other reports which say it may have just been a blood clot. It's just terrible because I just spoke to him a day and a half, two days ago. He and I loved and still follow the Universal Monsters. We are big horror movie buffs" said Bill Apter (1:03 - 1:52)

WWE legend Teddy Long on Jerry Lawler

Furthermore, Teddy Long recalled being present in Montreal for WWE RAW in 2012, the night Jerry Lawler suffered a heart attack while commenting. The former SmackDown GM stated Lawler was one of the "nicest" persons in the wrestling business and that he was hoping to see him make a speedy recovery.

"I have been a very good friend of Jerry for a very long time. In fact, I was in Montreal the night he suffered he heart attack. Jerry is a hell of a guy, one of the nicest guys you could meet. We are going through different reports; we don't really know what's happening. But hopefully god got him in his hands and he'll be all right," said Teddy Long (2:42 - 3:14)

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. https://t.co/2Ge4XuKVr4

As per the latest update from Dutch Mantell, the WWE legend is expected to remain in the hospital until Monday, after which he will be discharged.

