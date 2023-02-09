"Happy to report he sounds good" - WWE legend provides medical update on Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler reportedly suffered a stroke this week at his home in Orlando, Florida.

He was recently a part of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event as a host on the Kickoff Show. Jerry shared photos earlier today from the hospital and gave a thumbs up to let everyone know that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell took to Twitter today to provide another update on Jerry Lawler's condition. Dutch said that he spoke to The King today and that he sounds good.

"NEWS: I talked to @JerryLawler today in the hospital. Happy to report that he sounds good. Kevin, his son called me from the hospital and put Jerry on the line. Kevin said that he’s expected to be in the hospital till Monday and then will stay for 30 days in his condo," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

WWE legend Jim Ross provides an update on Jerry Lawler

Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross had something special together during their time as a commentary team for the promotion.

They called some of the company's biggest moments and are both still treated like legends to this day. Lawler is brought back to the company for big events from time to time, while Jim Ross still calls the action in All Elite Wrestling. Ross is currently a part of AEW Rampage's commentary team alongside Excalibur and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho.

Jim Ross provided an update on his old friend earlier today and said that Lawler's speech was affected by the stroke but his prognosis was positive.

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing," tweeted Jim Ross.

Jerry Lawler has contributed so much to professional wrestling over the years and always brings his infectious energy when he appears on television. We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Lawler, his family, and his fans during this time.

