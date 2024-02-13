Legend thinks WWE made a big mistake with The Undertaker

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently gave his thoughts on The Undertaker losing his WrestleMania undefeated streak in 2014.

The Deadman won 21 matches in a row at the annual event before suffering a surprise defeat against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. He also lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 before retiring in 2020 with an overall WrestleMania record of 25 wins and two defeats.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said his former co-worker's legendary run should never have ended:

"The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely one hundred percent sure should have never happened was you never should have beat Undertaker at WrestleMania. That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that because every WrestleMania you have going forward you had a 10-minute package about that streak." [49:40 – 50:17]

The Undertaker has admitted in interviews that he wanted Reigns to conquer his undefeated streak instead of Lesnar. Although he had no problem losing to The Beast Incarnate, the WWE icon felt Reigns would have benefited more from the victory.

What if Bray Wyatt defeated The Undertaker?

In 2015, The Undertaker beat Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in his first match since losing to Brock Lesnar a year earlier.

If anyone was going to finally defeat The Phenom at WWE's biggest show of the year, Kevin Nash believes Wyatt was the right man:

"That was something that was special. There was no reason to ever beat Mark. It did nothing for Brock. If anybody was going to beat 'Taker, it should have been Bray." [50:22 – 50:42]

The Undertaker defeated Nash, then known as Diesel, at WrestleMania 12 in 1996 to extend his undefeated streak to five matches. At the time, the legendary superstar's winning run had not become part of a storyline.

