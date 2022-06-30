"Don't mind these f**king guys" - WWE legend on the advice he gave Triple H

Charles Wright, best known as The Godfather in WWE, recently recalled how he gave Triple H some words of encouragement earlier in his career.

The 14-time world champion was originally known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley when he joined WWE in 1995 after a year in WCW. At the time, he received backstage heat from other superstars due to his lucrative contract.

Appearing in a “Title Match Wrestling” video, Wright revealed he spoke to The Game after he heard co-workers “talking a little s**t” about him.

“I remember we were in Boston at Logan Airport and he was sitting by himself and people were f**king with him a little bit, talking a little s**t about him, and I remember I went over and said, ‘Hey, bro, don’t mind these f**king guys, bro. They’re just jealous of the money you’re making. This will all die down. You just keep being you, man. Don’t sweat these guys,’” Wright said. [0:34-0:55]

It did not take long for the recently retired superstar to make his mark in WWE. He won the Intercontinental Championship and King of the Ring tournament before cementing his status as a regular main-eventer in the late 1990s.

Triple H appreciated The Godfather’s advice

Although Charles Wright left WWE in 2002, he has been signed to a Legends Contract since 2003. The deal allows the company to use his likeness on merchandise and video games. It also means he receives invites to important WWE events, such as Hall of Fame ceremonies.

The 61-year-old added that Triple H often reminds him of their interaction from 1995 when they see each other.

“I think to this day he still remembers that because he’s like, ‘Hey, bro, I remember that talk we had that time. You don’t know how much that meant to me at the time,’” Wright continued. [0:55-1:05]

Triple H, the founder of WWE’s NXT system, reportedly returned to work for the developmental brand last week after an absence of several months. He announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March due to a heart issue.

