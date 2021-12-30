Wrestling Legend wants Eric Bischoff to return as a top WWE Superstar's manager (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff made a surprise return on the most recent episode of RAW and got involved in The Miz's storyline with Edge. His comeback was one of the topics discussed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where the legendary Bill Apter was a special guest.

The iconic wrestling journalist believes that Eric Bischoff's return was a one-off event, as WWE is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Bill Apter, however, stated that he would love to see Bischoff have an extended run on television as The Miz's manager:

"Eric Bischoff, I don't think he is planned to be a regular character on this show. I think because of all the COVID and all going on. This just sparked a little more interest, which is why they probably had him on there because people go like, 'Woah, Bischoff! What is he going to do?' I would like to see Eric Bischoff come back and be in the corner of The Miz. There will be a little combination there. Maybe, he can be Miz's new manager."

Bill Apter on Eric Bischoff's RAW appearance

WWE was expected to stack up a few surprises for The Miz and Maryse's segment. However, there were no hints regarding Eric Bischoff's return heading into the show.

Apter liked Bischoff's work on RAW and noted how the former WCW boss had maintained his on-screen character:

"We knew something was going to happen, of course. Eric Bischoff, I think, was a good touch because the fans didn't expect it. He has still got that whole Eric Bischoff presentation. It was good to see him. It really was."

Bill Apter was surprised after seeing Eric Bischoff as the former SmackDown Executive has also made a few appearances for AEW.

Apter added that Vince McMahon would not have allowed the former WCW boss in the building back in the day but noted that times have changed in the professional wrestling business:

"Well, I'm surprised. Because five/ten years ago, it would have been, 'That bastard is on the competition or whatever, don't let him in the building here' (impersonates Vince McMahon). But now, things are a little more wide open."

