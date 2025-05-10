Legend will be a WWE Hall of Famer by 2027, Dutch Mantell predicts

Dutch Mantell performed as an on-screen manager in WWE in 1995 and 1996 before returning for another run with the company from 2013 to 2016. In a recent podcast episode, the 75-year-old gave his thoughts on Sid Eudy possibly joining the WWE Hall of Fame.
Eudy was one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling business in the 1990s. The six-foot-nine star made his name in WCW as Sid Vicious before becoming known as Sid Justice and Sycho Sid in WWE.
On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell tipped Eudy to be posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:
"I thought he was already in. But I would say that he will go in in the next two years. I think it's time to put him back in it because he really was a draw for WWE and a big character, too, because the way they presented him, and he was the type that Vince [McMahon] loved. Big, tall, muscular, and Vince loved guys like that." [0:43 – 1:15]
Eudy was a two-time World Champion in WCW and WWE. In 2024, he passed away aged 63 following a battle with cancer.
Dutch Mantell on Triple H's possible view of Sid Eudy
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. Excluding his own surprise induction in 2025, The Game is responsible for selecting the company's Hall of Fame inductees.
Dutch Mantell does not think Triple H was a Sid Eudy fan like McMahon. However, he still believes The Master and Ruler of the World will join WWE's elite group in the near future.
"I think Triple H might not like Sid that much, but I think adding him in would be a good addition to the Hall of Fame," Mantell said. [1:53 – 2:04]
The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame featured Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters, Triple H, and three Legacy inductees. Bret Hart and Steve Austin also received the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their match at WrestleMania 13.
