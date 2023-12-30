Legendary 16-time WWE Champion teases return amid retirement rumors

WWE Superstar John Cena had a message for the fans during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2023, the 16-time WWE Champion had quite the journey, starting from his WrestleMania 39 clash against Austin Theory for the United States Championship to his return at Money in the Bank. Yet, his recent stint on SmackDown stood out the most. Partnering with LA Knight against the Bloodline and enduring a significant loss against Solo Sikoa made the year a true rollercoaster ride for Cena.

During the recent 'Best of 2023' episode of SmackDown, Cena expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the year. As he wrapped up his message, he subtly hinted at the possibility of a return, leaving fans intrigued.

"I look forward to the next time we can get together, but I wanted to take a moment and truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and my family. To the WWE Universe, until the next round, Cheers!" Cena said.

It will be interesting to see if the Greatest of All Time returns to action anytime soon.

