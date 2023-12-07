Legendary 18-time champion and ex-WWE star comments on potentially being The Devil in AEW

The Devil has been one of the hottest characters in AEW, and some WWE fans are also waiting to see who’s behind the mask. A legendary 18-time champion recently took to Twitter to comment on the possibility of being the masked character.

AEW fans have been seeing The Devil on their screens for several weeks now. Every week, fans hope to find out who’s behind the mask. Many feel that former WWE Superstar and current ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole could be the one playing The Devil character.

A recent episode of AEW saw the top champion MJF taken out backstage. He was likely to have been attacked with a beer bottle. Legendary wrestler James Storm took to Twitter to jokingly state that he was at a bar when the spot played out.

"Sorry……. Guys, I was at a bar 😉🍺👍 right @TonyKhan."

James Storm made a name for himself in TNA, where he won no less than 18 championship reigns. He is one of the most decorated stars in the promotion’s history.

Storm debuted in WWE and worked in NXT in 2015. He defeated Danny Burch in his first televised match, and fans hoped to see him make it big on the promotion. However, he decided not to sign with the Stamford-based promotion in late December 2015 in favor of returning to TNA.

WWE fans are hoping to see a former superstar debut as The Devil in AEW

For several weeks, fans believed that CM Punk could return to AEW and reveal himself to be The Devil. However, The Best in the World joined WWE again and returned to the promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Ever since, there have been several wrestlers whose names have been thrown around on the internet. Many fans believe that either Adam Cole, Britt Baker, or Jack Perry could be behind the mask.

Meanwhile, there are a few former WWE Superstars who could make their debut as The Devil. One such star is Mustafa Ali, who was released from the Stamford-based wrestling promotion not too long ago, and has yet to join any other promotion.

Ali deserved a lot more success in the company, but his bookings were always lukewarm. Joining the new promotion and going after MJF right away could be the perfect change he needs to further his career.

