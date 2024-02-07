Legendary 18-time WWE champion's massive WrestleMania return after 2926 days may be happening after recent tease

A former WWE champion has teased returning to WrestleMania after 2926 days.

Bully Ray is one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in WWE history. Together with D-Von Dudley, they formed an iconic team that many consider to be the greatest tag team in history.

They dominated the tag team division for several years during the Attitude Era and were responsible for some of the most iconic tag team matches in the company's history.

The duo became well known for their finisher as well as their fondness for tables. Every time they would compete in the ring, fans wanted them to hit the 3-D through a table. Now, It looks like the Dudley Boys might be returning to the WWE soon.

Bully Ray recently took to social media to say it would be nice to hit one more 3-D through a table at WrestleMania 40.

"Not gonna lie, it would be amazing to hit 1 last “Wassauuupp” … scream 1 last 'GET THE TABLES' and deliver 1 last 3D through a table at #WrestleMania40 in Philly."

The hardcore superstar's last WrestleMania appearence was at the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff show.

Former WWE Superstar fired shots at Max Caster

Bully Ray isn't one to back down from anyone. Hence, when Max Caster and The Gunns poked fun at the former ECW star who teased a reunion with D-Von Dudley, the former WWE Superstar didn't take too kindly to it.

He called out Max Caster on social media and even teased a showdown with the AEW star.

"None of you young boys in that locker room have paid your dues… That's the problem. See you soon," said Bully Ray.

It remains to be seen if fans will ever to get see the Dudley Boys compete against The Acclaimed in the future.

