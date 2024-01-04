Legendary 2-time former champion shares footage of Jade Cargill training ahead of rumored debut

WWE star and two-time Women's Champion Natalya recently shared some footage of Jade Cargill training in the Hart Dungeon.

Cargill was one of the biggest AEW signings jumping ship to WWE last year. She captured headlines in the wrestling world back in September when she signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Soon after, she made her TV debut, showing up at Fastlane. She also made appearances on NXT and SmackDown.

In a recent Instagram story, Nattie shared a vignette of Cargill locking it up with another wrestler, Jada Stone. The two were trying out the Modified Owen Hart sequence. Cargill and Stone got into a collar and elbow tie up and then Jade finally countered into a headlock takedown. The two girls then exchanged pins.

Jade Cargill practicing in the ring

Triple H recently commented on Jade Cargill's progress

During a recent press conference after Survivor Series, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill.

He mentioned that she was undergoing training, and they wanted to ensure that the 31-year-old star was ready before she stepped into the ring.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Hunter said.

Triple H also stated that she was limited in the ring, hinting at her AEW background. He felt that it was great that people were excited about her eventual in-ring debut.

