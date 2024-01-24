Legendary 3-time WWE champion breaks silence after massive announcement

A former WWE champion has just broken her silence regarding a major announcement.

WWE turned a lot of heads when it announced earlier today that WWE RAW will move to Netflix starting next year. The news came as a surprise for many fans as Monday Night RAW has been a staple of USA Network for several years. It is almost impossible to imagine the show airing on a streaming platform like Netflix.

Following the announcement, many World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars reacted to the news and were optimistic about the future. Natalya is the latest to react to this news. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to share her excitement about the news.

"Very very exciting times! @wwe @netflix."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes reacted to WWE's deal with Netflix

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in the company today. Ever since his return, he has been hailed as the company guy who would go to any lengths for the sake of the company.

Rhodes has been involved in some of the biggest storylines of the past year, and is seen by many to be at the pinnacle of his career. Hence, it should come as no surprise that The American Nightmare had something to say about this major announcement.

Cody took to social media to comment on the company's major deal with streaming giant Netflix. Cody's reactions summed up his thoughts perfectly.

"Outstanding! @WWE 🤝 @netflix," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes will next be seen at the 2024 Royal Rumble where he will be part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Cody will look to win the match and finish his story at WrestleMania 40, unlike last year when he lost to Roman Reigns.

What do you make about World Wrestling Entertainment's deal with Netflix? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.