Legendary AEW star namedropped by Michael Cole on RAW

Michael Cole namedropped a legendary superstar who happens to be wrestling for AEW for the last few years. In what may have been the first time WWE mentioned him in a while, fans were a bit surprised.

This week on RAW, Gunther defended the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. While Gunther has undoubtedly had the greatest individual reign as the IC Champion of all time, The Miz has also been one of the all-time great stars associated with that title. Another star is Chris Jericho, who has held the title nine times.

Michael Cole made sure to namedrop Chris Jericho on RAW when talking about the Intercontinental Championship, making it the first time in years that this was done.

As for the match itself, The Miz came close to ending Gunther's record-breaking reign and tying Chris Jericho at nine reigns - which probably would have made Michael Cole mention him again.

Either way, Gunther escaped a second skull-crushing finale by rolling out of the ring and hitting a powerbomb-clothesline combination to end The Miz's hopes of winning the title for a long time.

As a result of the stipulation, The Miz cannot challenge for the Intercontinental Title while Gunther is the champion.