  • Legendary AJ Lee return on SmackDown: WWE teases another shock from her past

Legendary AJ Lee return on SmackDown: WWE teases another shock from her past

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:53 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: Triple H's X/Twitter and star's Instagram]

WWE recently took to social media to tease a shocking return of a former champion after AJ Lee's comeback. The name in question is none other than the former Divas Champion, Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2010 to 2014, during which she won the Divas Championship. The star also has a significant history with AJ Lee, having wrestled against each other on several occasions. The 38-year-old returned to the company in 2018 but only wrestled in two matches during the Mae Young Classic. Since then, she hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Lee made her surprising return to wrestling after a decade on last week's SmackDown to exact revenge on Becky Lynch, who slapped her husband, CM Punk, multiple times.

Following this massive return, WWE's official X/Twitter handle recently uploaded a clip of AJ's major Divas Championship win over Kaitlyn, teasing the latter's possible comeback to face her former opponent.

"AJ Lee has always been an icon," the company wrote in the post's caption.

Check out the post below:

AJ Lee's former rival, Kaitlyn, talked about her possible WWE return

During a 2024 interview on Developmentally Speaking, Kaitlyn said that she believed it would be cool if she could do "something at some point" with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star added that she felt she was in the best shape ever physically and was open to a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think it would be cool to do something at some point. I'm in the best shape ever physically now. I actually went not last year but the year before [to the Royal Rumble], I think. WWE called me to come out. I ended up not doing anything on the show, but I'm open to it."

Now that AJ Lee has returned to wrestling after a decade, WWE might bring her former rival, Kaitlyn, as well. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the former Divas Champion's future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
