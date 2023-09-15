Legendary duo win their first match in seven years; recently signed new deal with WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley recently made an in-ring return for the first time in nearly seven years.

IMPACT Wrestling recently celebrated their 1000th TV episode in style with title matches, several returns, and nostalgia for fans. The most anticipated match, however, involved the return of the iconic Team 3D, with this being the Dudleys' first in-ring action together since 2016.

Often known for their work as the Dudley Boyz in ECW and WWE, the legendary duo surprisingly spent a significant part of their careers in IMPACT Wrestling as team 3D. The Dudleys made their way out to face the Desi Hit Squad. The match entirely thrived on nostalgia as they hit their 'WASSUP,' which was followed by the iconic "D-Von....Get the Tables!"

D-Von and Ray then hit their 3D finisher on Champagne Singh to secure a quick victory. After the match, they put Rohit Raju through a table as they executed the old-school Dudley powerbomb to send the crowd into a frenzy.

WWE legend Bully Ray talks about the origin of their legendary '3D' move

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bully Ray talked about how they came up with their finisher, the 3D. He said that the duo were inspired by a move that was executed by Dean Malenko and Rey Mysterio.

"Malenko shot Mysterio into the ropes and gave him a pop-up face bump. I thought, 'What if you could turn around while the guy was in the air, and on the way down, hit him with a Diamond Cutter?' I tried it on D-Von when we were beating the s*** out of each other in ECW, and he made it look incredible. It's just a small glimpse at how talented he is, and we knew we had something." [Wrestling Inc]

It was previously reported that the decorated team had signed a legends contract with WWE. It will be interesting to see if fans ever get to see the Dudleys back in a WWE ring anytime soon.

