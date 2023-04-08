Legendary faction reforms and loses to Judgment Day on WWE SmackDown

A faction made famous by the late Eddie Guerrero has been reformed in WWE. The reformed faction, now led by Rey Mysterio, had its first match on SmackDown.

WWE held their post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland. The show featured a tag team contest between Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik) against Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. However, Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma are now going by a different name.

It is called the Latino World Order (LWO), which originated back in WCW as an all-latin version of the popular New World Order (nWo). Rey and Escobar, as well as Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega all dawned the LWO colors ahead of this evening's tag team showdown. Zelina was especially happy last week to be a part of the group.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Lo del Legado del Fantasma como Latino World Order mola muchísimo. #SmackDown Lo del Legado del Fantasma como Latino World Order mola muchísimo. #SmackDown https://t.co/86Ke5eeylV

Unfortunately, the group came up short in their first matchup together against Judgment Day. Priest managed to throw Mysterio on the outside, then targeted Escobar, who was vulnerable due to having Dom on his shoulders. The Archer of Infmany then hit his signature choke-slam bomb and scored the victory for his team.

At one point, Zelina Vega hit Rhea Ripley with a hurricanrana on the outside. Vega kept taunting the champ afterwards, an indication that the two may clash at the upcoming WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

One thing is for certain, this most likely won't be the last time Judgment Day and the newly resurrected LWO face-off.

What are your thoughts on the LWO losing their first match after its reformation? Sound off in the comment section below.

