Legendary former Intercontinental Champion wants to "surprise" fans in a dream match against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former Intercontinental Champion - the legendary Ricky Steamboat - recently spoke in detail about a potential match against Roman Reigns.

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive Interview with Bill Apter, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was asked about how a dream match against Reigns would play out. He compared it to his iconic WrestleMania 3 match against "Macho Man" Randy Savage, which saw 21 false finishes and a surprising "small package" ending the match.

Ricky Steamboat said that if he faced Reigns, he would want to take WWE fans for a ride and turn it into a big surprise in terms of the finish:

"I see that with a guy like Roman Reigns, where it's not so much one-sided in different parts of the match. I want to take fans on a ride to which they don't see anything coming and anything we do is a surprise." (5:18 - 5:39)

You can watch the full video below:

Ricky Steamboat sees a mirror image of himself in Roman Reigns

Before he went into detail about what kind of match he had with Randy Savage and the thinking behind the story and psychology, Ricky Steamboat said that he saw a mirror image of himself in WWE's Tribal Chief.

"You know, when you first said his [Roman Reigns'] name and pitched the match, it's almost like a mirror image. I'm almost looking at myself. That's my gut feeling right now." (1:00 - 1:19)

Admittedly, Steamboat has never been known for his heel work. His never-say-die character and morals made him the perfect babyface of his time, similar to Rey Mysterio.

