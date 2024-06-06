Legendary former WWE champion reacts with 4-word message as Jordynne Grace shares backstage picture

A legendary former WWE champion recently took to social media to react with a four-word message to Jordynne Grace's backstage photo. The star being referred to is Natalya.

On this week's episode of NXT, The Queen of Harts and the current TNA Knockouts World Champion were in action. Natalya took Karmen Petrovic's spot against Izzi Dame after Petrovic suffered a legitimate injury during a live event. Meanwhile, Grace showcased her amazing skills and secured a victory against Stevie Turner.

Following the show, Jordynne Grace took to X/Twitter to upload a backstage photo with the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. This post caught Natalya's attention, and she replied to the TNA star with a four-word message.

Trending

"Destiny is always chasing [Jordynne Grace] [Heart and door emoji]," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jordynne Grace revealed that WWE did not tell Roxanne Perez about her debut

On last week's episode of the developmental brand, Jordynne Grace surprised everyone by showing up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2024.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Grace revealed that even Roxanne Perez was not told about the TNA star's surprise debut.

"It's actually funny that you say that she [Roxanne Perez] said that verbiage because Roxanne had no idea that it was me. They [WWE] wouldn't tell her, so it was just extra funny that she decided to say that. Yeah, so no one would tell her all day like the weeks coming up to it; no one would tell her, and they were going to bring her back like five minutes before our segment so that she could find out who it was, and she was just like so frustrated, and she was like, 'You know what? I just wanna find out when I go out there!' So she had no idea that it was gonna be me," she said.

Grace and Perez will lock horns for the NXT Women's Title at Battleground 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback