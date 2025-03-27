Legendary former WWE champion spotted training for potential return; last seen 327 days ago

A current WWE star who has been rumored to return from a long layoff due to injury has been spotted training. The Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion was last seen in a match 327 days ago at Backlash France.

Asuka underwent knee surgery after Damage CTRL lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at the PLE. She remained active on social media, but there have been only a few updates on her potential return to television.

In a post on her Instagram account, The Empress of Tomorrow shared an image of herself lifting a dumbbell. It was her first training-related post in a while, which could be the Japanese star's way of teasing her potential return with WrestleMania 41 right around the corner.

According to Fightful Select, Asuka was part of the initial planning for WrestleMania 41. However, there are only three weeks left before the biggest wrestling event of the year, and no signs of her return have been visible on RAW, where Damage CTRL is currently assigned.

On the other hand, BodySlam's Cassidy Haynes reported earlier this month that Asuka wouldn't be returning soon and would likely miss The Show of Shows.

WWE helped Asuka deal with a stalking incident

Earlier this year, Asuka pleaded with her fans to stop approaching her with any romantic gestures or messages. She felt unsafe and had to resort to calling out stalkers and unruly people online.

It even led to WWE and TKO interfering, giving The Empress of Tomorrow additional security. The former SmackDown Women's Champion felt that her life was in danger, so she had to address the situation. She garnered a lot of sympathy after the wrestling community rallied behind her.

Meanwhile, Asuka is not the only Damage CTRL member missing, with Kairi Sane also dealing with an injury. Sane recently shared clips of her training in the ring in Japan, leading to speculation of The Kabuki Warriors returning.

