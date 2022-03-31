Legendary manager says he loves Shinsuke Nakamura with a passion; hates what WWE is doing with the star (Exclusive)

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs are all set to challenge The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 38, and The Bloodline members are slight favorites to retain their titles.

Legendary manager Kenny Bolin opened up about his admiration for Shinsuke Nakamura while revealing his predictions for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania Preview show.

Bolin stated that he loved Nakamura's work and disliked how WWE has utilized the Japanese superstar on television. While a win for Nakamura and Boogs will help improve their standing on the roster, Kenny Bolin feels that The Usos will prevail and hold on to their belts.

"I don't see them putting the belts on those two. I love Shinsuke with a passion; I hate what they are doing with him right now; I say The Usos continue their streak," said Kenny Bolin. "Even though, if they want to elevate Shinsuke and this clown a little bit, that would be the way to do. But I wouldn't do it. I'd just keep it on The Usos and find a legit tag team to do something about it." [21:38-21:57]

"I'm not on the wagon" - Kenny Bolin on Rick Boogs' recent rise in WWE

Rick Boogs has been pushed as Shinsuke Nakamura's sidekick since May 2021, and the unlikely duo now find themselves on the cusp of championship glory.

Boogs has amassed a decent fan following over the past year, but Kenny Bolin still wasn't convinced by the former WWE NXT star's potential.

"I'm not on the wagon. He (Bolin's son) says there is something there; it's not main event material; there could be a job for him," continued the former manager. "We always look, 'Is there a job for this guy?' There is a job for him, but it's not the one he has right now, playing the electric guitar for Shinsuke Nakamura and getting electrified by microphones or whatever it was." [21:01-21:23]

Kenny Bolin also talked about the possibility of Nakamura and Boogs pulling off an upset win over The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 38.

While he wouldn't personally book the finish, Bolin could see WWE working out a storyline to have Shinsuke and his partner go on a brief run with the tag titles. The legendary manager also hilariously called Rick Boogs a jacked-up Freddie Mercury:

"I mean, if you're going to keep Boogs around, after all the talent they've cut, and you still have him hanging around. I mean, he's got a good look. He looks like a jacked-up Freddie Mercury. I don't think Mr. Mercury ever checked in at whatever this guy is checking in at. I personally wouldn't do it, but I can see where it can happen (Boogs and Nakamura winning the championship)," concluded Bolin. [22:48-23:10]

