Legendary manager says Naomi may be "internally protected" in the WWE (Exclusive) 

The messy situation unfolding between Sasha Banks & Naomi and WWE isn't expected to improve anytime soon.

Amidst all the speculation regarding their status, Dutch Mantell has stated that Naomi might be safe backstage due to her relationship with the Samoan family.

The former WWE manager commented on the ongoing controversy on this week's episode of Smack Talk. He was reasonably sure that Naom's ties with the Bloodline will be crucial in shaping her immediate future.

"But, she is in the Bloodline [associated with the Samoan family]. So she may be internally protected. I'm just saying that," said Dutch Mantell. [19:43 – 19:52]

Dutch Mantell on WWE stripping Sasha Banks & Naomi of the tag team titles

As seen on SmackDown, WWE officially announced that the women's Tag Team Championship is vacant. Sasha Banks and Naomi were always likely to get punished by the promotion, but stripping them of the title was just one penalty.

The former champions were also suspended indefinitely, and Dutch Mantell felt WWE didn't have any other logical options to tackle the matter.

"I think even if they didn't get it settled, they probably wouldn't have stripped them [of the titles], which would have alleviated another, coming up with another tournament," continued Mantell. "I don't know what else they could do to tell you the truth if it's played out this far." [11:22 – 11:4o]

Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW as he called the move "highly unprofessional." The veteran said that Banks and Naomi should have been suspended without pay but was unsure whether it was legally possible.

While the popular female superstars have received support from sections of the wrestling community, many fans and pundits have condemned how Banks and Naomi chose to deal with their creative frustrations. Which side are you on, Banks & Naomi or Vince McMahon's company?

