  Legendary name retires due to health issues and sends emotional message; Mia Yim reacts

Legendary name retires due to health issues and sends emotional message; Mia Yim reacts

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 05:28 GMT
The star sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
The star sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

A major wrestler has retired thanks to a health issue this past week. Mia Yim has since sent a message after it was confirmed that he is hanging up his boots.

Legendary wrestler Homicide retired from wrestling this past week. He revealed that he had a brain cyst that would not allow him to continue in the ring, leading him to call it quits. He said that he could not believe that he was saying goodbye, and he was still going to see everyone later.

"Can’t believe I'm saying goodbye, not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling. Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and 'I hate everyone' Afa jr. Reason I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst [on] my brain. Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel. March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot. I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr. I’m survivor , I always win bS battles, bottom my heart. Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later."
The outpouring of love for the star has been enormous, and now Mia Yim has sent him a message as well. She said she knew she was late, but she thanked Homicide for everything he had done for her in the wrestling world. Yim said that he had made a huge impact in this world and wished him a happy retirement.

Mia Yim is not the only one who has sent him messages, as a lot of stars like Zelina Vega, have also shown their love for him.

Edited by Neda Ali
