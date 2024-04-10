Legendary NXT duo return after 6 years; take out newly-crowned WWE champions

The Authors of Pain made a stunning return to NXT during the latest episode of WWE's developmental brand.

Despite their valiant effort at NXT Stand & Deliver during Wrestlemania weekend, Nathan Frazer and Axiom were unable to dethrone The Wolf Dogs. However, they were granted a second chance during this week's show as a rematch was made official for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Frazer executed a Phoenix Splash on Corbin to cause an upset and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. However, their celebration was cut short when The Final Testament made their presence felt on WWE NXT. The Authors of Pain duo of Akam and Rezar hit the Super Collider on the new champions, laying them out in the middle of the ring to send a message to the entire tag team division.

Expand Tweet

The AOP were fresh off a defeat in a six-man match at Wrestlemania XL when they faced the trio of Bobby Lashley and Street Profits in a Philadelphia Street Fight and hence this was seemingly a good way to regain some momentum.

This marked Akam and Rezar's first NXT appearance since their match on NXT Takeover six years ago. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the dominant duo moving forward.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see AOP have a longer run on NXT? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion