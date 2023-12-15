Legendary real-life Bloodline member brands 33-year-old international megastar an honorary "Uce"

A legendary real-life Bloodline member recently awarded international rapper Logic (real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) the tag of honorary "Uce."

The 33-year-old star is known for crafting cohesive narratives throughout his albums. Logic has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has used his music to address anxiety and depression, sparking conversations and helping others. He retired from music in 2020 and remains an influential figure in the hip-hop scene, inspiring new generations of artists.

In the raucous symphony of the WWE, "Uce" isn't just a word; it's a battle cry, a brotherhood forged in sweat and Samoan dynasty. The father of Jimmy and Jey Usos, Rikishi recently met the Rap superstar at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The real-life Bloodline member then gave Logic a copy of his comic book, Kishi and the Island of Dreams. Taking to Instagram stories, WWE Hall of Famer tagged the 33-year-old rapper with an honorary "Uce" tag.

Check out the screen grab of Rikishi's story below:

The 58-year-old legend's Insta story.

Randy Orton has put all members of The Bloodline on notice

Two weeks ago, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton appeared on the blue brand show to sign either with SmackDown or RAW brand. Courtesy of Paul Heyman, as in the absence of Roman Reigns, The Wiseman initiated an attack on The Viper at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

However, LA Knight made the save for Randy Orton as the two men paired up together to take on the Bloodline members on last week's SmackDown. Orton finally signed with the Friday Night brand and sent a warning to The Tribal Chief.

The former RK-Bro member told Heyman to inform Roman Reigns that "Daddy's back" and implied to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The 38-year-old star will make his much-awaited return to this week's flagship show as the WWE Universe may witness a face-off between Reigns and Orton.

