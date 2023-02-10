Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer endorses current WWE personality

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer has high praise for current WWE talent Samantha Irvin.

Buffer is one of the most popular ring announcers of all time, who rose to prominence in the world of professional boxing and is known for his catchphrase, "Let's Get Ready to Rumble." Wrestling fans may recognize him from his days working for WCW during the height of Monday Night Wars. He's also called events for the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, and the NBA.

When someone asked on Twitter who is the greatest ring announcer of all time, a fan responded by naming Buffer. However, this same fan also named WWE ring announcer Samantha as the best announcer today.

Buffer responded to the tweet and agreed with the fan, adding that Irvin has a "super voice."

"Samantha is REALLY outstanding!! Super voice!!"

Buffer later congratulated Irvin on her engagement to WWE Superstar Ricochet.

"Oh, and big congratulations to @SamanthaTheBomb and WWE superstar @KingRicochet on their engagement!"

Ricochet thanked Buffer by quote-tweeting him:

"Huge honor! Thank you!"

Michael Buffer has called a few WWE events

Michael Buffer was exclusive to WCW during the height of Monday Night Wars but would eventually be used in the WWE Setting.

Buffer introduced Matt Hardy and boxing legend Evander Holyfield when the two squared off at the "Saturday Night's Main Event" in Madison Square Garden in 2007. A year later, he returned at the 2008 Royal Rumble.

In 2018, Buffer signed an exclusive deal with DAZN to announce all of their boxing matches. This includes any fights that happened under Matchroom, a fight promotion that was formed in 1982.

Do you agree that Michael Buffer is the greatest of all time? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes