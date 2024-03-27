Legendary star to interfere in Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 following his big return, says veteran

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will face each other in a WrestleMania 39 rematch at this year's Show of Shows.

Before they clash in a one-on-one match, they will compete in a tag team bout on Night One of WrestleMania 40. If the team of Roman Reigns & The Rock wins, then the Night Two main event match will be contested under 'Bloodline rules.' However, if the team of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins wins, then The Bloodline will be barred from ringside.

With The Rock calling himself 'The Final Boss,' he has ensured that Rhodes' path to finishing his story is marred with obstacles. Fans are eager to see what role The Great One will play during Reigns vs. Rhodes II.

As per veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rock & Reigns will win their tag team match on Night One. This will be The Rock's return to in-ring action after eight years. He will then try to prevent Rhodes from becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he will likely be unsuccessful.

''This sure sounded like Rock & Reigns are winning Night One (heavily favored) and Rock will be at ringside trying to keep Rhodes from winning the next day but Rhodes overcoming all the odds,'' said Meltzer.

Eric Bischoff praises The Rock and Cody Rhodes' angle on RAW

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff highlighted the moment when The Rock and Cody captivated fans without even exchanging words. The former RAW General Manager hailed this as a perfect example of the "less is more" concept, crediting WWE for booking the angle admirably.

"If anybody ever wants to take a look at the saying 'less is more' and why that's important, look at this segment. Watch the people in the crowd. Forget about Rock and Cody for a moment, just focus on the crowd. Listen to them and watch them. They were far more engaged in that staredown, however long it was, I didn't time it,'' said Bischoff.

On RAW, Cody Rhodes opened the show and criticized The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. However, The Rock came out and whispered something in Rhodes' ear. Later in the night, The Final Boss handed out a vicious beating to The American Nightmare backstage, leading to the former IC Champion being busted open.

