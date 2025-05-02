Legendary star reacts after Triple H sends an emotional message following her retirement

A legendary star has now reacted after Triple H sent her a message on her retirement. She has been bombarded by well-wishes following her decision to bring her career to an end.
Earlier today, Triple H sent Meiko Satomura his well wishes after she brought an end to her career once and for all at the age of 45. The star wrestled against Aja Kong & Chihiro Hashimoto and won the tag team match. Before, in her final impromptu match, she teamed up with her opponent and wrestled to a time-limit draw. Several stars have sent her messages since. The Game wished her the best in his message.
"Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former @WWENXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura. Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes around the world."
Meiko Satomura responded to Triple H's message, saying that she had a great time during her tenure in WWE. She said that his words to her in 2019 inspired her, and she thanked both WWE and NXT.
"Thank you very much @TripleH. I had a great experience with WWE. The words you said to me in 2019 inspired me. I appreciate to @WWE @WWENXT Thank you very much! #WWENXT #WWE."
