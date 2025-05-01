Shinsuke Nakamura has sent an emotional message after an ex-WWE champion retired and stepped away from the ring. The star also revealed that he would be using a new finisher.

Ad

Meiko Satomura, the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, recently retired after her last match. The star has received a lot of messages, and now Nakamura has messaged her as well, thanking her.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that before Satomura retired, she had helped teach him the Scorpio Rising move in person. He had asked her, and she acquiesced. The ex-WWE star taught him, and he complimented it, saying that it had a different sort of beauty, like a sword splitting a helmet. The star revealed that it would be his new sword from now on and thanked her. Nakamura also promised her that he would become stronger.

Ad

Trending

"Right before she left the ring, I asked her to teach me her move in person…Meiko Satomura—Scorpio Rising. It’s got this beauty, like a sword splitting through a helmet. It has now become my new sword. Thank you Meiko. I will become even stronger."

The video of the star learning the move from Satomura can be seen below.

Ad

The Scorpio Rising move used to be Meiko Satomura's finishing move. Now, Shinsuke Nakamura will be using it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More