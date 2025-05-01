Shinsuke Nakamura has sent an emotional message after an ex-WWE champion retired and stepped away from the ring. The star also revealed that he would be using a new finisher.
Meiko Satomura, the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, recently retired after her last match. The star has received a lot of messages, and now Nakamura has messaged her as well, thanking her.
Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that before Satomura retired, she had helped teach him the Scorpio Rising move in person. He had asked her, and she acquiesced. The ex-WWE star taught him, and he complimented it, saying that it had a different sort of beauty, like a sword splitting a helmet. The star revealed that it would be his new sword from now on and thanked her. Nakamura also promised her that he would become stronger.
"Right before she left the ring, I asked her to teach me her move in person…Meiko Satomura—Scorpio Rising. It’s got this beauty, like a sword splitting through a helmet. It has now become my new sword. Thank you Meiko. I will become even stronger."
The Scorpio Rising move used to be Meiko Satomura's finishing move. Now, Shinsuke Nakamura will be using it.