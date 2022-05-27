"We don't even text" - Legendary star has not been in regular contact with John Cena after leaving WWE   

Kurt Angle has revealed that he has not kept in touch with John Cena over the years despite them being friends. The latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" was all about John Cena's iconic career as Angle briefly also spoke about his relationship with the Cenation Leader.

Kurt Angle left WWE for the first time in 2006 and didn't return until almost 11 years later. In the meantime, John Cena rose to become WWE's undisputed top guy, and Angle kept track of his former rival's success story.

While Cena and Angle have always been friends behind the scenes, the latter revealed that he's only spoken sporadically with the 16-time world champion over the past decade.

"No, but I kept tabs on him. I follow his career. He was actually even better than he was when I was there," said Kurt Angle. "But we didn't talk that much. We were friends, but we weren't close enough that we'd reach out to each other even though we were in the same company." [46:28 - 46:45]

Kurt clarified that he and Cena have hour-long conversations whenever they rarely bump into each other. However, Kurt Angle said that he doesn't even exchange text messages with Cena beyond their occasional meetings.

It's hardly surprising as Cena is now a Hollywood megastar and a part-time WWE talent. The Franchise Player is one of the busiest men on the planet, and Kurt Angle is understanding enough as to why they don't talk often.

"If I see him around, we talk, we shoot the sh**, sit around for an hour and talk and bullsh**. You know, we don't really keep tabs on each other," Angle continued. "We don't contact each other or call each other. We don't even text or email each other, but whenever we see each other, we have mutual respect," Angle added. [53:50 - 54:09]

Kurt Angle was closer to other WWE stars backstage than John Cena

Angle rode with several well-known WWE Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. The Olympic gold medalist formed strong bonds with Shelton Benjamin, Charlie Haas, Edge, Christian, and Rhyno as he spent most of his time with them.

Kurt Angle admitted that he didn't have a similar relationship with John Cena:

"So, I didn't have that type of relationship that I had with Shelton or Charlie, Edge, Christian, and Rhyno," added Kurt Angle. "I didn't have that relationship with John like I had with the others." [46:46 - 47:00]

