Legendary superstar set to join Triple H in WWE Hall of Fame 2025 nearly five years after his tragic passing (Exclusive)

Triple H will be headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, but this year is looking extra stacked. After Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and The Natural Disasters, another legendary name is set to get his deserving spot in the Hall of Fame nearly five years after his tragic passing.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes, and TC had a crucial update on the WWE Hall of Fame 2025. It will be happening on the same night as Friday Night SmackDown, i.e., one night before WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.

JoeyVotes reported that the late great Kamala is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in the class that will be headlined by Triple H. He will be inducted posthumously, as he tragically passed away in the summer of 2020.

Triple H spoke to Goldberg about his retirement match

Goldberg wasn't too pleased about the lack of follow-up with his segment involving Gunther at WWE Bad Blood 2024, but things seem to have cooled down now.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg revealed that he had been promised another match by Vince McMahon after taking the Roman Reigns bout (in 2020) on short notice.

He revealed that he has since spoken to Triple H and reached an agreement about a retirement match.

“I always, in the bottom of my heart, wanted to go out and present myself in a little bit more positively than I was able to. I mean, Paul and I spoke and we came to an agreement that in 2025 I’d have my retirement match.” [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

It only makes sense for that retirement match to take place against Gunther. The Ring General is known to get the best out of superstars and to follow up his epic clash against Bobby Lashley in 2021, it would be a fitting way for the legend to say his farewell to wrestling.

