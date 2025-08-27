Legendary tag team reunites following WWE RAW

WWE is days away from hosting Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, a legendary tag team decided to run it back in a tag team match following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.The Usos were a top tag team for over a decade in the Stamford-based promotion before they parted ways. Jimmy and Jey Uso are arguably at par with other legendary tag teams such as The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and The New Day in WWE.The twins have held eight WWE Tag Team Championships together. They have reunited on some occasions since their split. At a recent live event following Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso returned to tag team action as a tandem alongside Jacob Fatu to face MFT's Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.Before the match, The Usos shared a special moment in the ring when Jimmy and Jey performed a Yeet encore for fans. The trio successfully defeated MFT in a six-man tag team match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Jey and Jimmy Uso in WWE?Jimmy and Jey Uso crossed paths earlier this year when Main Event Jey needed a partner against A-Town Down Under. After their reunion, Big Jim tried to motivate his brother and slapped Gunther in the process. This didn't sit well with The Ring General, who made an example out of Jimmy before WrestleMania 41.After WrestleMania, Big Jim focused on his singles journey and went after the United States Championship in the following months. Elsewhere, Main Event Jey's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion ended after nearly two months as he lost the title back to Gunther in June 2025.The Usos reunited for a dark match on Friday Night SmackDown against The Judgment Day and won. Jey Uso is still in the world title picture, as he's set to face Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Big Jim in the promotion.