Legendary tag team teases WWE return!

WWE opened the door for crossovers as AAA and TNA Wrestling stars often appear and compete in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, the legendary duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy teased a potential return.

Ad

The Hardy Boyz are a legendary tag team in the Stamford-based promotion, and the duo has done it all in the company following their multiple runs spanning over two decades. The duo reunited last year for a run in TNA Wrestling and quickly reached the top of the division.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews, the host asked the brothers about their opinion on the current TNA X WWE NXT Invasion storyline. The duo was also asked if there was a chance that they would be a part of it, meaning competing or appearing again in WWE, and both teased the idea of it.

Ad

Trending

"Never say never," Matt said.

Jeff Hardy added:

"I totally see that happening," Jeff said.

Ad

While the duo appeared as legends at SummerSlam in New Jersey, they haven't had a match as a team in the company since 2019.

The Hardys will face another legendary WWE tag team at Bound for Glory

The Hardy Boyz weren't the only legendary tag team in the Stamford-based promotion, which received its monstrous start during the Attitude Era. Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz are on par and regarded as legendary duos in their own right for their contributions to the industry as a tag team primarily in WWE.

Ad

While Adam Copeland, aka Edge, and Christian Cage had a feud with FTR in All Elite Wrestling, The Dudley Boyz returned to the Nashville-based promotion for their final match as a tag team in the industry. After D-Von and Bubba reunited, they challenged The Hardy Boyz for the titles.

Recently, the two teams had a showdown and agreed to run a classic from their past by making their upcoming title match a Tables match at Bound for Glory 2025 in October. It'll be interesting to see which team leaves the event with championship gold.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More