  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bound for Glory
  • Legendary trio reunites for the first time in 15 years at Bound for Glory

Legendary trio reunites for the first time in 15 years at Bound for Glory

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:39 GMT
Bound for Glory
This trio is massively popular among the fans (Image credit: tnawrestling.com)

A legendary trio just reunited at Bound for Glory. This is the first time they were reuniting in TNA in 15 years.

Ad

Although Spike Dudley is related to Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, he rarely teamed with his brothers. In fact, on most occasions, he competed against them. However, as D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are gearing up for their epic Tables match against The Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory, a reunion between them seemed heartwarming.

Therefore, after Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley made their entrance for their match and set up a table at ringside, Spike Dudley came out to join them. He put on the traditional Dudley glasses on his brothers before he went to the back. This marked the first team this trio was reuniting in TNA since March 2010.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Nick Aldis reacted to Mickie James' Hall of Fame induction at Bound for Glory

Mickie James is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She inspired an entire generation of female wrestlers who wanted to break into the industry. Her contributions to the industry are undeniable. Therefore, she was recognized at Bound for Glory as she was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

Ad

Following her Hall of Fame induction, Nick Aldis took to social media to say how much his wife deserved this achievement after her contributions to the industry.

"Tonight, TNA recognizes Mickie James for her extraordinary contributions to TNA and to Professional Wrestling by way of her induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. Key word: CONTRIBUTIONS. This woman has endured hardships, setbacks and unfair treatment at different times in her career that would have put a lot of people in therapy for the rest of their life, but she didn't complain, she didn't b**ch and she didn't play politics. She laced 'em up tight and kept moving forward."

Mickie James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame along with the Beautiful People.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications