Legendary trio reunites for the first time in 15 years at Bound for Glory

A legendary trio just reunited at Bound for Glory. This is the first time they were reuniting in TNA in 15 years.Although Spike Dudley is related to Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, he rarely teamed with his brothers. In fact, on most occasions, he competed against them. However, as D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley are gearing up for their epic Tables match against The Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory, a reunion between them seemed heartwarming. Therefore, after Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley made their entrance for their match and set up a table at ringside, Spike Dudley came out to join them. He put on the traditional Dudley glasses on his brothers before he went to the back. This marked the first team this trio was reuniting in TNA since March 2010.Nick Aldis reacted to Mickie James' Hall of Fame induction at Bound for GloryMickie James is one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time. She inspired an entire generation of female wrestlers who wanted to break into the industry. Her contributions to the industry are undeniable. Therefore, she was recognized at Bound for Glory as she was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.Following her Hall of Fame induction, Nick Aldis took to social media to say how much his wife deserved this achievement after her contributions to the industry.&quot;Tonight, TNA recognizes Mickie James for her extraordinary contributions to TNA and to Professional Wrestling by way of her induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. Key word: CONTRIBUTIONS. This woman has endured hardships, setbacks and unfair treatment at different times in her career that would have put a lot of people in therapy for the rest of their life, but she didn't complain, she didn't b**ch and she didn't play politics. She laced 'em up tight and kept moving forward.&quot;Mickie James was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame along with the Beautiful People.