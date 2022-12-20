Legendary wrestler details how WWE can make Rhea Ripley "more credible"

Former WWE star Bully Ray recently spoke about Rhea Ripley taking down some male opponents in single encounters.

Rhea Ripley was in an impromptu matchup with Akira Tozawa this week after he sprayed a liquid on Dominik Mysterio. Tozawa put on a tough fight in the match but he was no match for Ripley. The Judgment Day member planted him with the Riptide for the win.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that Rhea could be positioned like Chyna was back in the day. He detailed that the Judgment Day member was a much better wrestler than Chyna and that her beating some of the Cruiserweights on the roster would make her a more credible competitor:

"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," Ray said. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in the ring with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long." [From 0:18 - 1:17]

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Rhea Ripley had a small message after beating Akira Tozawa

After Rhea Ripley decisively took down Tozawa, the former 24/7 champion mentioned that he was done competing on WWE TV this year. He also wished the fans a happy holiday.

Ripley also took to Twitter to respond to the message and wish her vanquished opponent 'Happy Holidays' in an edgy Judgment Day way. Here's what the tweet said:

"Merry f’n Christmas." ⚖️

Ripley closed the year with a win for her team and it will be interesting to see what the new year holds for the Eradicator.

What did you think of Ripley's performance this week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

