Legendary wrestler officially retires; comments after final match

There are times when a wrestler announces their retirement and stays out of the ring following their final match in the industry. Today, Meiko Satomura bid farewell to the squared circle as she had her final wrestling match in Japan, and has now commented on it.

Ad

Last year, Meiko Satomura announced her retirement in advance and stated she would have her final match in April 2025. The legendary wrestler stood by her words and had her final match alongside Manami at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo against Aja Kong & Chihiro Hashimoto.

After the match, Satomura addressed her final bout and tweeted a heartfelt post where she reminisced on her 30 years in the industry. She also thanked the fans who came to see her wrestle for the final time.

Ad

Trending

"Thank you to everyone who came to watch my retirement match today. I am truly happy to have stepped down from the ring surrounded by so many people I have met over the past 30 years. I will devote my life to making the new era of professional wrestling even more amazing. ‼️Thank you very much," Satomura tweeted. [Translated from Japanese to English]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Legendary wrestler won a championship in WWE

In 1996, Meiko Satomura first competed as a wrestler in the United States when she was in WCW. However, her stint in Ted Turner's promotion didn't last too long, and Satomura shifted her focus back to Japan.

However, she had a brief run decades later in the Stamford-based promotion when she signed with the developmental brand in the United Kingdom after a stellar showing in the second Mae Young Classic.

Ad

After being a staple on NXT UK for over a year, she captured the NXT UK Women's Championship from Kay Lee Ray, aka Alba Fyre. Her reign lasted over 450 days and ended in a unification match at Worlds Collide in 2022 against Mandy Rose.

She later had a program on the brand against Roxanne Perez. After losing the match to Perez, The Prodigy fainted, and Satomura quietly exited the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More