Legendary wrestling journalist explains what fans really do after harassing WWE stars (Exclusive)

A wrestling journalist commented on what fans do after harassing WWE stars. This comes after several wrestlers have voiced their complaints about this issue.

The life of a WWE Superstar may appear glamorous to people outside the industry, but sometimes, it is anything but that. Often, these wrestlers are trying to catch an early morning flight to go from one city to another for a show or event. Amidst all this, they also have to deal with fans who wait for them at airports. Many of these fans turn out to be resellers who will try to get a star to sign 50 autographs in one go.

Trending

Rhea Ripley has voiced her frustrations over this in the past. The Undertaker has also stated that these aren't real wrestling fans. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that these fans will often try to get a stack of autographs signed so that they can resell them at a convention for $50 a pop.

"They'll take that stack of 20 pictures and bring 'em to a convention and they'll sell 'em at the gimmick table for $50 each," said Bill Apter. [2:08 - 2:18].

WWE Legend Teddy Long also commented on the situation

The Undertaker recently gave his take on the situation. He even narrated an incident of how a father used his little daughter to get him to sign an autograph.

During the same podcast episode, WWE legend Teddy Long commented that these fans will try to get an autograph at the airport so they don't have to pay for a ticket to the event.

"Well, here's the deal. Here's what The Undertaker is trying to explain to you. When we come to these signings, these events, a lot of these marks are real smart. They come to the airport and they get their stuff signed so that they don't have to pay you. So that they don't have to come to the event and have to give you money for it. So why would you sign 'em, and you already know what they're doing. A lot of guys don't know what they're doing. I don't sign 'em. I tell 'em, 'you're going to come to the event and I'll sign 'em.'" [1:17 - 1:49]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if this situation involving scalpers will ever slow down, as it is getting worse for several WWE stars who are trying to get from one town to another.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please link to the original source with an h/t to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback