Teddy Long reacts to fans harassing Rhea Ripley; agrees with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

The Undertaker recently made some comments about fans who harassed Rhea Ripley at an airport once. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer seems to have agreed with The Deadman's thoughts.

Wrestling fans are some of the most passionate fans in the world. They follow their favorite wrestlers on social media and even at venues and hotels. However, there are some who give the entire community a bad name. These fans wait for a wrestler at the airport and try to get them to sign large amounts of merchandise in order to resell it. Even Rhea Ripley complained about how she was harassed by a fan for an autograph at the airport.

The Undertaker recently addressed this issue, saying that these fans are not real wrestling fans and are trying to make a quick buck off his name. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with host Mac Davis, Teddy Long agreed with the Undertaker by saying that these fans get their stuff signed at the airport so they don't have to pay for their autographs.

"Well, here's the deal. Here's what The Undertaker is trying to explain to you. When we come to these signings, these events, a lot of these marks are real smart. They come to the airport and they get their stuff signed so that they don't have to pay you. So that they don't have to come to the event and have to give you money for it. So why would you sign 'em, and you already know what they're doing. A lot of guys don't know what they're doing. I don't sign 'em. I tell 'em, 'you're going to come to the event and I'll sign 'em'" [1:17 - 1:49]

Primo Colón helped The Undertaker train for his WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena

At WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker and John Cena finally faced off in a match for the first time at The Show of Shows. Taker was able to put Cena away with ease within a few minutes. It was later revealed that Primo Colón helped The Deadman train for the match.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ringside News, Primo opened up about being asked to be Taker's training partner.

"Actually, it was the office, they said, 'Hey, you mind going to Austin, Texas? We've got a ring there setup and 'Taker wants to roll around.' So, I was like, 'Oh! He asked for me.' So, I was like, 'Alright, let's go ahead and do it.' It was a privilege at the time, he's always been good to me, no complaints, and I appreciate him giving me props on the documentary." [From 1:12 onwards]

Taker's last appearance was at WrestleMania 40, where he played a hand in helping Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns.

