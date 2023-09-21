Legendary wrestling veteran calls top WWE star "phenomenal" and it's not AJ Styles (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about the legacy Roman Reigns has created in the company over the last few years.

During his recent visit to India, John Cena appeared in an interview and claimed that Roman was, in his opinion, the greatest of all time. The Cenation Leader heaped praise on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and made it clear that Reigns is the biggest star in the wrestling industry.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Long said that Cena has moved on to Hollywood, and in his absence, The Tribal Chief is the single biggest star in the business. He claimed that Roman was the most "phenomenal athlete" in all of wrestling today.

“John Cena’s Hollywood now, okay? Whatever the word is, Roman Reigns is the most phenomenal athlete in professional wrestling today.” [2:04 – 2:16]

John Cena will be on WWE SmackDown this week

In his latest run with WWE, John Cena has once again found himself intertwined in The Bloodline's business. While Roman Reigns is on a self-appointed sabbatical, Cena has confronted stars such as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

The 16-time world champion is advertised for this week's episode of SmackDown. Last week, Cena caught up with The Rock, appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect, and even stood side by side with former rival AJ Styles against the combined force of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see what happens this Friday when Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect hits the ring and gets on the mic.

