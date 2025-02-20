Legendary WWE name says he will retire after current contract; has been with the company for 28 years

A legendary name in WWE has revealed that his current contract with the company will take him to the age where he wants to retire. Thus, he's heading towards retirement after this contract ends.

Logan Paul spoke to Michael Cole on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where Cole discussed his new contract with the company. The commentator, who has become a legend through his consistent presence in the company and is known as the voice of WWE, revealed that the contract was a long one and he would be with the promotion for eight years. He went on to say that the contract ended just when he planned on retiring, as it took him to retirement age.

The veteran WWE commentator revealed that he and his wife had talked about him leaving his current job for quite some time due to all the travel it involved. However, combined with the fact that the paycheck was good and this was his legacy, his wife told him he would be miserable if he didn't finish off how he wanted. So he was with the company for a while.

"The paycheck's part of it. But the new regime had a lot to do with it. When I went to sign a new deal, I sat down with my wife. I'm 58 years old now. They want me to get to retirement age. We've talked about me getting out of this for a long while now because of the traveling and everything else. She was like, 'You gotta do it. This is your legacy. You're gonna be miserable if you don't finish this up the way you want.' She was great about it. She was 100% on board with it, so I'm here for a while." (16:27 - 17:01)

Michael Cole is currently happy working with Pat McAfee on WWE RAW

Cole is currently the top name in the company, working at the commentary desk with Pat McAfee on RAW. As the voice of RAW on Netflix, he's receiving even more recognition than he has in the past.

The commentator has talked about how he's getting his flowers from the current regime and enjoying his position in WWE.

