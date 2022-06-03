"I don't know who you are"- Legendary WWE Superstar's bold message to Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch detailed the advice John Cena gave her during a difficult phase of her career.

While Big Time Becks may be one of the most popular performers today, things weren't as bright for the former RAW Women's Champion during the initial phase of her career. She was placed below other Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) in the pecking order.

In a recently uploaded video on WWE's YouTube channel, Lynch opened up about the conversation she had with John Cena that changed the trajectory of her career. Big Time Becks disclosed that Cena was brutally honest with her and told her to be more recognizable so she could connect with the audience:

"One thing that John is is extremely honest," said Lynch. "When I was struggling before, when I couldn't find myself, he said, 'Well, I don't know who you are.' And because of that, it made me look at myself and examine who I was so that I could develop something that was recognizable to the audience. I think one thing that is advice that he has given me is always be honest, and I think that's with yourself, with the people you're doing business and with the audience. Once I listened to that and the other and I put everything together, it just...It worked." (from 2:46 to 3:25)

Watch Becky Lynch and other WWE stars speak about John Cena on his 20th anniversary below:

Becky Lynch is now one of WWE's premier stars

While Becky Lynch might have had a slow start to her career on the main roster, she is one of the biggest stars, male or female, in the company today.

Lynch was one of the catalysts for the women's revolution that started with her official main roster debut in 2015. Although she was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion, she was never given the spotlight like Charlotte Flair.

However, Lynch's ability to adapt and reinvent herself helped her completely turn around her career. Her run as The Man was one of the most remarkable rises in WWE, and it culminated with her winning the historic main event of WrestleMania 35.

Becky's return at SummerSlam 2021 as a heel was a welcome change as she started displaying her villainous side with her over-the-top clothes and devil-may-care attitude.

Big Time Becks is currently chasing the RAW Women's Championship after she dropped the title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. She will face Asuka and Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the title at Hell in a Cell.

