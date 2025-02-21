Legendary WWE tag team breaks character to praise The Usos

The Usos redefined tag team wrestling in WWE and had countless battles with several top teams in the promotion. Recently, The New Day broke character to praise their rivalry with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Ad

In 2017, The New Day and The Usos were in one of the most heated feuds of the year, which put both teams on the map for the coming years. Apart from exchanging titles, the two teams earned each other's respect going forward.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were asked to pick their best tag team match for a WWE 2K showcase mode, and Kingston broke character and spoke highly of The Usos, and Woods agreed with the assessment.

Ad

Trending

"Something with The Usos, and I think we just talked about that Hell in a Cell match. Honestly, any of the matches we've had with The Usos exponentially got better and better with every single match. So if you go back and watch the historic progression of the matches that we had with them, it's really top-notch stuff," Kingston said. (From 12:35 to 13:00)

Ad

Ad

Former WWE Champion fired a subtle shot at The Usos

Last year, The Usos had a match at WrestleMania, which was in the works for months when Jimmy Uso turned on Jey for The Bloodline at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Later, they reunited to take down Solo Sikoa's faction under Roman Reigns' leadership.

In an interview on the Battleground Podcast, the former WWE Champion and The New Day's Kofi Kingston explained why he would never turn on Xavier Woods and took a subtle shot at Jimmy and Jey Uso for turning on each other.

Ad

"I think with The Usos, you have these twin brothers who came to physical blows. They're out there fighting each other to the death on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the people. This is your brother, you're fighting them? We came out there and we told the truth. I didn't punch E in the face, I didn't fight E or beat him up. Woods didn't put E in a hold. We had words, and we told the truth," Kingston said. [From 06:55 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what The New Day does heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE