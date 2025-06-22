Legendary WWE tag team reunion teased 14 years after breakup

WWE, under Triple H’s creative supervision, has reached immense heights, and multiple legends and superstars have returned to the Stamford-based promotion, from John Cena to Goldberg. Now, a legendary WWE tag team has teased a return after 14 years.

Liv Morgan’s unfortunate shoulder injury has jeopardized the struggling women’s tag team division. Her plans for Evolution 2.0 have also been canceled. She was reportedly set to kick off a feud against Nikki Bella after attacking the Hall of Famer on her RAW return. However, the injury has now altered things dramatically, and the idea for a LayCool reunion has seemingly been pitched.

In an interview with WrestleStar, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool was asked about a potential return at Evolution 2.0, reuniting with her former tag team partner Layla, whom she betrayed 14 years back in the Stamford-based promotion.

In response, McCool expressed she was open to the idea of a LayCool reunion, since Layla was also open to returning to pro-wrestling now. She also revealed that, although she hadn’t received any calls regarding Evolution 2.0, she was calm, teasing a potential return in the tag division.

“I would love a LayCool reunion. I think Layla’s finally kind of getting back on the scene,” she said. (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

Did a WWE legend get Mickie James “fired” to replace her with Michelle McCool?

The second season of the A&E special, WWE LFG, will air from 22 June. Interestingly, Michelle McCool replaced Mickie James as a mentor this season.

James being replaced by Michelle created unrest among fans on social media. Many felt The Undertaker used his backstage influence to get his wife on the show.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, The Deadman broke his silence on the wild speculation and mockingly said that he indeed got Mickie James "fired."

He later revealed that McCool was the first choice, as she was offered to coach alongside him in the first season. However, they initially refused due to their children, but they have now figured out a solution for the second season.

It will be interesting to see whether Michelle McCool returns and whether she reunites with her former partner, Layla.

